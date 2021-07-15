Hot & humid for the rest of the work week; spotty rain/isolated storm possible

Some of us will still witness some rain and an isolated storm at times today, but all together majority of the viewing area will stay dry. This is the same set-up for Friday too.

Temperatures today will warm into the 80s and the lower 90s. We keep up with the humid conditions, so our feels like temperature will be warmer than what the actual temperature is. Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!

Light rain is possible for a few spots this morning and in the afternoon. An isolated storm may develop at peak daytime heating (2-4PM), but overall most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clear conditions build in overnight and temperatures will be in the 60s. Tomorrow we keep up with the same pattern, but most of us will see a little bit more sunshine.

The ridge finally breaks over our area allowing a cold front to enter this weekend. This will bring widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. So any plans outdoors this weekend? Might want to move them inside.

There is a possibility we could run into a flood threat this weekend thanks to heavy downpours and the slow moving nature of the cold front. Depending on how fast the front moves we could still hold onto some widespread rain on Monday and Tuesday. Models for now aren't in agreement with the timing of the system.