India internet law adds to fears over online speech, privacy

NEW DELHI (AP) — It began with a tweet by pop star Rihanna that sparked widespread condemnation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of massive farmer protests near New Delhi. Officials ordered Twitter to block hundreds of tweets critical of the government, and relations between Twitter and Modi’s government have gone downhill ever since. At the heart of the standoff are sweeping new internet rules that put digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook under direct government oversight. The government says they are needed to curb hate speech and misinformation. Critics fear they may lead to outright censorship in a country where digital freedoms have been shrinking since Modi took office in 2014.