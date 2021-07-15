Lebanon PM-designate steps down after months of deadlock

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri says he is stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament. He is citing “key differences” with the country’s president, Michel Aoun. Thursday’s announcement is likely to plunge the country further into more chaos and uncertainty. Lebanon is witnessing an unprecedented economic crisis, called one of the worst in the world in 150 years by the World Bank. Heiri says that “it is clear that we will not be able to agree with the president.” The statement followed a 20 minute meeting between the two.