Miners take both games of doubleheader with Paints

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA)- It was a game a month in the making at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

After rain cut the Miners match up with the Chillicothe Paints short a month ago, both Prospect League teams resumed play on Wednesday in game one of a doubleheader. The Miners trailed when the game started in the third inning... but never let Chillicothe score again. As for the Miners, Luke Chung led the way with 2 runs scored en route to a 7-2 Game 1 victory.

In Game 2, the Miners put up another strong offensive effort. West Virginia takes Game 2, 7-1.

The Miners are on the road again on Thursday to continue their series with the Paints in Chillicothe.