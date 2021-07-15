Pakistan says deadly bus crash may have been terror attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says an initial investigation into a deadly bus crash the previous day in the country’s northwest found “traces of explosives” at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine on Wednesday after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion. At least 13 people, including nine Chinese, were killed. Chinese Embassy in Islamabad promptly said the bus was attacked, without elaborating. No group claimed responsibility. After the explosives find, Pakistani information minister said on Thursday that “terrorism cannot be ruled out.”