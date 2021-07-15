Pennsylvania church helps renovate a local residents home

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- On Thursday about 30 volunteers, including teens and adults, are all hard at work. They traveled from Morrisville Presbyterian Church just outside of Philadelphia to Bluefield, West Virginia

They're here on a mission, they're working on turning this house into a home. However, According to Tim Mainland, this process starts with a homeowner reaching out to the West Virginia Folk life Center.

"When homeowners apply to us. We go visit them and see if it's a job that can be done by volunteers. We can't dig wells we can't put in electricity we can't put in plumbing, but we can do a lot of things with volunteers."

The West Virginia Folk life Center then works with church volunteers to get the work started, and that's exactly what they've been doing since Sunday.

They're on a week-long mission, they're putting in new floors, new drywall, Re-painting and just sprucing up this living space. Associate pastor, Alex Lester Abdalla says volunteers, are doing it with a great attitude.

"They're really great, they just go straight to work. Once, we give them assignments. We did a lot of cleaning this week, we did a lot of painting as you can see. We did some construction work with some power tools in the kitchen area, and the youth are always good at jumping straight in."

Volunteers tell us, they're doing 6 more houses this summer. Abdalla says that the experience, is a humbling.

"It's hard to see folks who are put in a situation like this, and they're trying to make ends meet. But, we're really glad that we're able to help somebody out and to receive a lot of things on our end as well, it's really reciprocal. We learn a lot, we have a lot of fun together, we connect with the group, and we are also connecting with the neighborhood."