Police: ‘Double suicide’ at Gianni Versace’s former mansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say two men apparently killed themselves in a suite at the Miami Beach hotel where fashion designer Gianni Versace lived before his death. The men died Wednesday on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Versace’s slaying on the front steps of the mansion-turned-hotel. Miami Beach police say it’s “an apparent double suicide.” The bodies of 31-year-old Adam Rashap of Randolph, New Jersey, and 30-year-old Alexander Gross of York, Pennsylvania, were found by the housekeeping staff. Versace was killed on July 15, 1997, by 27-year-old suspected serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who later killed himself in a nearby houseboat during a nationwide manhunt.