Quiet weather for now, higher rain chances return for the weekend

The rest of the evening, most of us should stay dry with the exception a few stray showers possible. Partly cloudy skies are expected into the overnight hours. We only get down into the mid 60s tonight and it'll feel muggy out there as well.

Tomorrow looks pretty similar to today with muggy conditions and temperatures in 80s. An isolated shower/storm is possible later in the day but those will be very hit or miss.

A cold front will push through our region this weekend bringing with it higher rain chances and slightly cooler weather. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected over the weekend, however, widespread showers/storms are in the forecast as well. These showers and storms could bring very heavy rain with them so we will have to watch out for some isolated flooding especially near those creeks and streams.

As the cold front pushes through our area, next week looks to bring a little relief from the humidity and we should see some widely scattered showers/storms but mostly dry conditions. Temperatures look to stay in the 70s and 80s for most.