Sarkisian: No magic trick to make Texas contenders again

ARLINGTON (AP) — There is a reason Steve Sarkisian is the third Texas head coach in eight seasons. There are bigger expectations for the Longhorns than top 10 rankings and bowl victories. Texas is still the last Big 12 team to win a national title, but that was 16 years ago. Baylor and Kansas State have both won the Big 12 twice since Texas had its last league title in 2009. Sarkisian says he is putting all his energy into what the Longhorns are doing now and not focusing on what happened before.