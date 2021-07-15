SB Wednesday: child tax payment credits for parents start Thursday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer your questions about small business and personal finance. Every Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping answer questions,

WVVA: John, the federal government provided various relief benefits during the COVID lockdowns. There were stimulus checks, grants and loans, and enhanced unemployment benefits. There is another COVID era benefit program for families with young children that is starting soon. What can you tell us about the child tax credit payment?

O'Neal: For the last 24 years, there has been a per child tax credit available to parents when they file their tax return. The stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year provides for an early pay out, and an increase, of this child tax credit. Starting this week, millions of American families will begin receiving advanced monthly payments of the child tax credit.

WVVA: how much money can families expect to receive?

O'Neal: The credit allows $3,600 dollars for each child under six years old, and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. The payments are income-based, and begin to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 and married couples earning more than $150,000. There is no limit on the number of children per family.

WVVA: how are the payments going to be distributed?

O'Neal: The IRS will distribute half of the credit as an advance on the 2021 tax return in six monthly payments starting this month. The balance will come when parents file their 2021 tax return next year. Parents that provided bank account information when filing their tax returns will receive their monthly payment by direct deposit. Everyone else will receive a paper check.

Also, eligible parents that did not file a tax return can receive the payments by registering at www.irs.gov. And parents that wish to check their payment status, or opt out of the early payment may do so at the same webpage.



