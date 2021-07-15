Scarbro man faces charges for sexual abuse allegations

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Scarbro man has been charged in Fayette County after allegations of sexual abuse.

Two victims reported sexual abuse incidents to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, and a third victim came forward during the investigation.

Terry Lee Treadway has been charged with 3 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse and 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent/Guardian/Custodian.

His bond was set at $150,000, and he is awaiting court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation.

