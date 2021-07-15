Thai AstraZeneca vaccine production falls short of target

BANGKOK (AP) — A government official says production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a factory in Thailand has fallen short of its target, likely delaying the country’s plan to acquire a total of 61 million doses until next May. The projected supply shortfall will complicate plans to inoculate at least 70% of the country’s 69 million people this year as Thailand battles record-high daily increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Cases have risen with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus. Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha says that according to AstraZeneca, the Thai factory is only able to deliver 6 million doses a month, while 10 million had been expected.