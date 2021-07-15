U.S. Passport Agency ends walk-in service at Vermont office

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Passport Agency has ended it’s no appointment walk-in service at its Vermont’s office after it was overwhelmed by people seeking documents for overseas travel. Dozens of desperate travelers from throughout the Northeast had been traveling to the St. Albans office after getting word people could get passports on the spot. The State Department said Thursday the Vermont Passport Agency had been offering appointment slots from no-shows to last-minute customers on its premises but has now discontinued that practice because of unintended safety and security consequences. More than 20 people were lined up outside the office on Thursday in hopes of getting passports despite the policy change.