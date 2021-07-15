UN envoy: `Spoilers’ are trying to obstruct Libyan elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya is accusing what he calls “spoilers” of trying to obstruct crucial elections in December to unify the divided North African nation. And the Security Council warned Thursday that those undermining the electoral process could face U.N. sanctions. Jan Kubis told a ministerial meeting of the council that he spoke to many key players during his visit to Libya and all reiterated their commitment to presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24. But he said, “I am afraid many of them are not ready to walk the talk.”