USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team plays at Hunnicutt

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team is taking a tour of the Appalachian League. The team is playing an intrasquad game at each of the Appy League parks.

Wednesday's stop... Hunnicutt Field. It was a match up between the Stars and the Stripes. On the Collegiate National Team is one of Virginia Tech's baseball players, Gavin Cross.

He had an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning for the Stars. And it would be the Stars the whole night long, shutting out the Stripes with a final of 5-0.

The Collegiate National Team is back on Thursday at Bowen Field. First pitch is at 6:30 PM.