West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Timothy Jackson is the latest million-dollar winner in West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes. Gov. Jim Justice visited Jackson’s office at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont on Wednesday to present the prize. According to a news release, Justice was accompanied by his pet English Bulldog — Babydog — who is the mascot of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. Jackson is the fourth person to win the million-dollar prize, one of 50 prizes announced on Wednesday that includes custom trucks and college scholarships.