WVa Board of Education OKs fully online charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fully online education and other changes for charter schools have been approved by the West Virginia Board of Education. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board also Wednesday approved policy changes that allow an unelected board to open charters and make way for 10 new charters every three years, instead of three every three years. The board had banned fully online charters in an earlier policy but did not go against lawmakers, who passed a law this year making the changes regarding charters.