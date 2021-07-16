Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One person who went missing from a Colorado River rafting trip in the Grand Canyon has been found dead. A park spokeswoman said Thursday that the rafter was spotted in the frigid river. A second person was found uninjured. The flood hit as people on the trip were camped at the base of a narrow slot canyon almost 40 miles downstream from where their rafts launched. Authorities initially believed two people had been swept into the river and launched a search by air, ground and water. The region has been desperate for rain but has recently been inundated with storms. More rain is expected, and the threat of flash flooding will remain through next week.