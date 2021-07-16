21 WVa hospitals receiving $258K apiece for COVID work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hospitals throughout West Virginia will receive a total of $5.4 million from the federal government for COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the funds Thursday, saying each of the 21 rural hospitals will receive $258,376. The funds are distributed through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program. Manchin said the American Rescue Plan funding will help slow the spread of COVID-19.