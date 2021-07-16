Stormy weather expected into the weekend

It was another warm and muggy day today with many in the 70s and 80s. There wasn't much in the way of showers and storms out there today, but that will change this weekend.

We will stay mild and muggy tonight with temperatures in 60s. Mainly dry conditions are expected however through the overnight hours.

A cold front will approach our area tomorrow which increases the rain chances. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, especially into the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats we will have to watch out for with these storms.

Those widespread thunderstorms stick around into the day on Sunday with temperatures a bit cooler in the 70s and 80s. As that cold front passes through the region, cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions are expected to start off the work week.