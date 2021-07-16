AP Source: Wizards offering coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr.

A person with knowledge of the details says the Washington Wizards are offering their coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr. and expect to reach an agreement with him. A deal with the Denver Nuggets associate head coach will bring him back to the organization that his father, Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, led to an NBA championship. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been reached. The Wizards’ plans were first reported by ESPN, which said Unseld completed two days of interviews Friday. He would replace Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.