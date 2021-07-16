Belarus expands crackdown on independent media

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have expanded their crackdown on independent media, raiding media offices and journalists’ homes across the ex-Soviet nation. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said the authorities on Friday searched apartments and offices of at least 21 journalists in Minsk, Brest, Gomel, Grodno and Pinsk. Among those targeted Friday were the journalists who cooperated with the Belsat TV channel funded by Poland and the U.S.-funded RFE/RL broadcaster. Belarus was rocked by months of protests after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s August 2020 election to a sixth term in a vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. Belarusian authorities responded to opposition demonstrations with a massive crackdown, arresting over 35,000 people.