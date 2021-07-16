Biden comment hints at boosting travel between US and Europe

A seemingly offhand remark by President Joe Biden is raising hopes in the airline industry that the U.S. might soon open up to European visitors. If it happens soon, it might salvage some last-minute, late-summer vacation-travel business for the airlines. Trade groups for the U.S. airline industry and the broader U.S. tourism business both called on Biden to open the country to more international visitors. The rise of COVID-19 variants like the delta mutation have caused the Biden administration to move slowly, however.