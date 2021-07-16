Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

The White House says President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington. The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the U.S. presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Biden “looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues.”