Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons

Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols and the U.S. men’s basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date. Hours later, the team’s exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas was canceled because of health and safety protocols. USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision. The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant has also been played in health and safety protocols.” Beal had started all three exhibition games for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting.