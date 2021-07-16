China, moving cautiously, starts carbon trading market

BEIJING (AP) — China has begun operating its first nationwide carbon trading market in a step meant to help curb worsening pollution. Chinese power companies bid for credits to emit carbon dioxide and other climate-changing gases as trading started Friday at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange. China is the biggest carbon emitter, but President Xi Jinping said last September that output should peak in 2030 and then decline. He said China should achieve “carbon neutrality,” or zero total output after measures to remove carbon or offset emissions are counted, by 2060. The ruling Communist Party has resisted adopting any binding limits on carbon emissions, saying the country has to focus first on economic development.