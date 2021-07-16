Crews demolish bridge with aim to reopen Georgia interstate

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve demolished a damaged overpass above a Georgia interstate and are hauling away the debris with the aim of reopening the road soon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday morning that crews worked through the night to break up the overpass and will remove the remains of it through the day. Authorities say they hope to reopen the interstate by next week after a crash knocked the overpass from its support beams. A tractor-trailer on I-16 Thursday had a dumping dumping mechanism that was extended upward, causing it to strike the bridge above. The route connects much of Georgia to its coastline.