Events expanding to mark 100 years since John Glenn’s birth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A three-day celebration of what would have been history-making astronaut John Glenn’s 100th birthday has begun in his birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio, even as further plans are announced. The former senator and first American to orbit Earth died in 2016. Besides the John Glenn Centennial Celebration in his birthplace of Cambridge and hometown of New Concord, Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs has updated seven display cases in Page Hall with Glenn memorabilia. A pending Ohio House resolution urges Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Glenn and his late wife, Annie.