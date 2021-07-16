Gladiator costume-clad rioter arrested; filmed melee for mom

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing a Roman gladiator costume and narrated the melee in videos for his mother has been arrested. Authorities say Nathan Wayne Entrekin of Cottonwood documented his movements in and outside the building in cellphone videos in which he regularly addressed his mother, who wasn’t at the Capitol. Entrekin said he was portraying Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who sought to defend his people from another group that wanted to overthrow democracy, according to court records. Records didn’t list a lawyer for Entrekin, and he doesn’t have a listed phone number.