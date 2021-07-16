Greenland suspends oil exploration because of climate change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, calling it is “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.” No oil has yet been found off Greenland which had ambitions that hydrocarbons would be crucial to help Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of cutting the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion kroner ($540 million) from Denmark. The Inuit government said that “the future does not lie in oil. The future belongs to the renewable energy.” The decision was made last month but made public Thursday.