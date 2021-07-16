International Tour plays at Hunnicutt

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The International Tour is making its way to all of the Appy League ballparks. Thursday, the tour made its stop at Hunnicutt Field, home of the Princeton WhistlePigs.

It was the Native American National Team, the Warriors, playing an exhibition against the V-Nuts International Barnstorming Team. There's one familiar face on the V-Nuts... Thomas Lee of Bluefield College.

There is one more chance to catch the International Tour in our area. The two teams will play at Bowen Field on Friday. First pitch is at 6:30 PM.