Kingsport Axmen season suspended, new roster to complete road games

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Kingsport Axmen of the Appalachian League will not complete their season.

The team shared a release on Thursday. It said in part: "Recently, Kingsport Axmen players experienced troubling and concerning behavior involving a former teammate, who is now under the care of medical professionals. Since becoming aware of this matter, Boyd Sports, USA Baseball and MLB all have aimed to act with the best interests of the welfare of the players and staff in mind. After discussions regarding these unusual circumstances, USA Baseball made the decision to allow the players of the Kingsport Axmen to return home."

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were on standby at Hunter Wright Stadium as the Axmen dismissed Matthew Taylor from the team on July 12th and banned him from the premises. Less than two hours later KPD was called back to the stadium after Taylor threatened to kill multiple people at the game that evening. Taylor was charged with False Reporting (Class C Felony) and Harassment. He was taken to the Kingsport City Jail and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

The team is working to put together an entirely new roster that will play all remaining games on the road. The release said: "Because of this turn of events, we are adjusting as necessary. We are in the process of assembling a travel team with a different group of players to complete the season, because a decision like this affects not only the Kingsport Axmen but every other team in the league’s schedule. We do not want to let down our other nine partners in the Appalachian League."