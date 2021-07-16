Skip to Content

Man sentenced in scheme to ship military boats to China

2:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has been sentenced to three years and six months in U.S. federal prison for a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the U.S. to China. Court records show 51-year-old Ge Songtao was sentenced Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, federal court. He pleaded guilty to two counts last November. A plea agreement says one of his employees attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with multifuel engines. Authorities say he was planning to reverse-engineer the engines and supply his own version to the Chinese military. Two others have previously pleaded guilty in the scheme.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

