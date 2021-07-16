Messi closer to signing new contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi and Barcelona are closer to signing a new deal that would keep the Argentina star at the Spanish club through the end of his playing career. A person with knowledge of the negotiations between club and player tells The Associated Press that Messi is prepared to accept Barcelona’s offer of a five-year-contract at 50% of his previous salary. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations. In his previous contract Messi earned 138 million euros per season. Messi’s last contract with Barcelona expired on June 30.