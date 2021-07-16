National Native American Baseball team closes out tour at Bowen Field

BLUEFIELD, V.A (WVVA)- The Warriors and V-Nuts concluded their Mercer County tour on Friday evening.

After playing at Hunnicutt Field the night prior, the National Native American Baseball team closed with the International Barstorming team at Bowen Field. The V-Nuts would take early control of the game in the first off of a fielder's choice RBI. In the 4th inning, the V-Nuts would explode for seven runs and never look back en route to a 10-4 victory.

The next game at Bowen Field will be the Bluefield Ridge Runners taking on the Elizabethton River Riders on July 20th.