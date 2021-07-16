Nats’ Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been placed on administrative leave. Major League Baseball says Castro’s leave is part of the domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He can be on paid administrative leave for up to seven days barring an extension. Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break. Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He’s in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.