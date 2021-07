WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles left the game against the San Diego Padres in the second inning on Friday night. During a Washington pitching change, left fielder Josh Harrison and right fielder Juan Soto went over to Robles and soon escorted him toward the infield. Manager Dave Martinez met the trio and walked Robles to the dugout. There was no immediate word on why Robles left the game.