Officials advise wearing masks in Vegas as COVID cases rise

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Masks are back in Las Vegas, where a rising number of coronavirus cases has health officials advising everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear facial coverings in crowds and indoor places. The recommendation Friday from the Southern Nevada Health District affects casinos, concerts, clubs and supermarkets. It is not a requirement. It follows a call this week by the top public health official in Los Angeles for Californians to reconsider traveling to Nevada until COVID-19 case numbers decrease. Nevada health officials reported 938 new cases on Thursday — the biggest one-day coronavirus case jump since February. The number of new cases reported Friday in Nevada was 866.