Padres place rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 13. The Padres, who opened a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Friday, did not immediately announce a corresponding move. Weathers was injured Sunday against the Colorado Rockies when he fielded Jon Gray’s sacrifice bunt, ran to tag him and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He fell to the ground in pain.