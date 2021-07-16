Patchwork Quilters throw 9th Jamboree

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- On Friday, Graham Middle school's gymnasium was transformed into what average viewers would say, is an area of fancy blankets.

However, for many it's a chance to showcase what some are calling a lost art... Quilting

The 9th Quilt Jamboree is put on by Patchwork Quilters and features quilts from all across the country as well as right here in the two Virginias. Betty Watson, a member of Patchwork Quilters says, these quilts brought patch workers to Bluefield for entertainment, and a for a great cause.

We have 20 quilts we're giving away too charity. 10 go to The Children's Home Society, for the children that are being adopted. And 10 go to the Abel Center for newborns."

The jamboree also offered classes on how to create a quilt. It';s an effort to encourage a younger audience to take on a new hobby. Betty Kuppusami says some quilts have stories with sentimental meaning.

"Most quilts have a story, and they tell a family history. Like, my sister's husband died, and she took the quilts and made each of her 4 children a quilt of different parts of it. So most quilts have a history."

This effort to pull in a younger audience may be the thing that keeps this quilting culture around for the next generation. Fran Bailey shared that sentiment with us.

"You need to pass on tradition, you can't let things die out"