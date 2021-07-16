Robinson Signs with Bluefield State Softball

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- A third Princeton Tiger will suit up for the Big Blue next season.

Teja Robinson officially committed to the Bluefield State College softball team on Thursday, as she joined fellow Princeton seniors Alexis Agnew and Kaylie Sarver on the roster. Robinson was happy to have already played four years with her teammates, and it looking forward to four more years at the next level.

"I really value getting to play with someone I already know. I think we'll have a blast.," said Robinson "The three of us will have a good time all being on the same team again."

Robinson said she is currently undecided on her major.