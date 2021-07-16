Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russia says America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has further destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat. Meanwhile, Pakistan says it fears worsening violence means more refugees. The remarks came at a conference on Friday in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, where Russia’s foreign minister and Pakistan’s prime minister bemoaned Afghanistan’s deteriorating conditions. The conference was originally organized to enhance ties among South and Central Asian nations, boost economies and further trade. But as Taliban forces surged through district after district in Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the country, the conference morphed into a discussion about the situation there.