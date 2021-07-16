Russia: Small airplane carrying 17 people missing in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing during a flight in Siberia.The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia. The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members. Officials said a search effort is under way. The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries. Officials say the flight crew hadn’t reported any problems before the plane disappeared. But the plane’s emergency beacon activated, signaling that the aircraft had a forced landing or crashed.