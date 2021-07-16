Sudan gets $14 billion in debt relief from Paris Club

PARIS (AP) — Creditor countries agreed to cancel $14.1 billion of Sudan’s international debts, praising its economic reforms and efforts to fight poverty. The Paris Club of creditor nations also announced that it rescheduled Sudan’s remaining $9.4 billion in debt to the group. Sudan’s overall foreign debt is estimated at $70 billion. Sudan’s Finance Minister congratulated the Sudanese people on this development, vowing to work on reaching similar agreements with other creditors. Sudan’s joint military-civilian government that has ruled the African country after a popular uprising has taken a series of bold steps to try to revive a battered and distorted economy where smuggling is rife.