Suddreth signs to play basketball at Bluefield State

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Independence High School girls basketball player, Emily Suddreth, is headed to Bluefield State to play basketball.

Thursday, Suddreth signed her letter of intent to play for the Big Blue. She said the atmosphere of the team at Bluefield State impacted her decision.

"I was really torn between Concord and Bluefield State. They're both close enough, that if something happened, I could always come home. But I could get the college experience. But the coach at Bluefield State and the team, it really drew me to that school," Suddreth said.