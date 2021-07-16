USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team plays second exhibition at Bowen Field

BLUEFIELD, V.A (WVVA)- USA Baseball closed out their tour of Mercer County on Thursday evening.

Following a game at Hunnicutt Field on Wednesday, the Collegiate National Team played an exhibition at Bowen Field. Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross knocked in a first-inning RBI for the Stars, but Dylan Beavers led the way for the Stirpes with 3 RBI's, en route to an 11 to 4 victory.

The Colligate Team's next game will be on July 18th in Cary, North Carolina when they play the Team USA Professional squad.