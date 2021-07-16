Weather on repeat for Friday; changes are in store for the weekend

Afternoon spotty showers and isolated storms are possible again today, but most will stay dry just like yesterday!

Areas that will witness storms will witness some heavy downpours at times, overall nothing severe though. Temperatures today climb into the 80s and lower 90s again.

Overnight temperatures will read in the 60s, but some spotty showers will hang around.

Cold front approaches the area allowing rain and scattered storms to move through for both Saturday and Sunday.

Storms on Saturday have the potential to become strong or severe. Main things would be frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

On both Saturday and Sunday heavy downpours and slow moving thunderstorms could lead to flooding.

Temperatures on Saturday will be warm in the 80s with muggy conditions. Sunday we cool with highs only hitting in the 70s all thanks to clouds and widespread rain. We will remain humid all weekend, but after the cold front completely passes to the east on Monday we will witness more comfortable air swings in. This will allow dew points to drop and this will allow temperatures to be slightly cooler than average still in the 70s and low 80s on Monday.

We gradually warm up next week and we are tracking a couple of systems that will try to bring some scattered showers.