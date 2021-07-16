West Virginia governor doesn’t foresee reviving mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he does not have plans to bring back restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The more contagious delta variant is beginning to spread in the state. He took a shot at Los Angeles County, where officials have reinstated an indoor mask requirement in the nation’s largest county. According to state data, there are 19 confirmed cases of the delta variant in West Virginia so far. Federal data lists West Virginia as lagging behind all five bordering states in total vaccine doses administered per 100,000 people.