Women say suspect in Kristin Smart’s death abused them

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors say more than two dozen women have described disturbing encounters, including sexual assaults, with the man charged with killing missing college student Kristin Smart. A court document unsealed Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court says women accused Paul Flores of unwanted touching, aggressive sexual behavior and more recent incidents of being drugged and raped. Flores has pleaded not guilty to murder in the disappearance of Smart, a fellow student at California Polytechnic State University who vanished 25 years ago. Prosecutors say human blood was found in the soil behind Flores’ family home, where they suspect Smart was once buried.