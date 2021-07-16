Workers remove tons of litter from WVa public lands, roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers have been out in West Virginia cleaning up the state’s roadways and landscape. The state Department of Environmental Protection says this spring, more than 8,500 volunteers removed 489 tons of litter. The agency’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan administers the Make It Shine program in April and May’s Adopt-A-Highway cleanup. About 170 volunteer groups participated in Make It Shine, cleaning 737 acres of public lands and 46 miles of streams. For the Adopt-A-Highway program, 412 volunteer groups removed trash and tires from 1,081 miles of state roadways.